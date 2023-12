NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Olga Rypakova on her win at the VII World Military Games in China, Kazinform reports.

«At the VII Military World Games in China, our track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova won a gold medal. Olga’s bright career, her triumphs motivate and inspire. Go only ahead!» the President tweeted.