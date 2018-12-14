President decrees to award state decorations to several Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev issued the Decree to award state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan to several citizens of the country, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

On awarding state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

I hereby resolve:



1. For the outstanding achievements in the economic, social, and human development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and social activism: to bestow the highest distinction - the title of Qazaqstannyng Yenbek Yeri (Hero of Labour of Kazakhstan) awarding the special insignia - Golden Star and the Order of Otan (the Order of the Fatherland) upon:

Kuralai Bazarbaiqyzy Baimenova, Chairperson of the Civic Association of the Center for the Support of Paralyzed Citizens of Aktobe,

Sairambai Aliqululy Donenbayev, Head of Shaushen Farm, Turar Ryskulov district, Zhambyl region,

Solovyeva Alina Robertovna, a teacher of the Pushkin School-Gymnasium №1 Municipal Institution, Shymkent.

2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, 5th December 2018

No. 798