President decrees to establish national commission on implementation of public conscience modernization programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed a decree "On the Presidential Commission on implementation of the public conscience modernization programme," Akorda press service informed.

“In order to implement the programme of public conscience modernization, ensuring further step-by-step cultural and humanitarian development of the country and as per sub-paragraph 20) of Article 44 of the Constitution, I decree: to establish the Presidential Commission on implementation of the public conscience modernization programme,” the text of the decree reads.

The decree enters into force upon signature.