    President decrees to establish national commission on implementation of public conscience modernization programme

    21:58, 19 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed a decree "On the Presidential Commission on implementation of the public conscience modernization programme," Akorda press service informed.  

    “In order to implement the programme of public conscience modernization, ensuring further step-by-step cultural and humanitarian development of the country and as per sub-paragraph 20) of Article 44 of the Constitution, I decree: to establish the Presidential Commission on implementation of the public conscience modernization programme,” the text of the decree reads.

    The decree enters into force upon signature. 

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan President's Article on Spiritual Modernization Law and justice President Top Story
