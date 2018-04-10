President, Deputy Head of Nur Otan discuss party's activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan party Maulen Ashimbayev, the press service of Akorda reports.

Mr. Ashimbayev reported to the President on the current activities of the party, as well as the results of the 4th congress of the party's youth wing Zhas Otan, that was attended by more than 1,500 delegates from all districts and regions of the country.

In turn, the Head of State noted the important mission of Zhas Otan in implementing state policies, stressing that the goal of the party's youth wing is to rally all young Kazakhstanis.

The first deputy chairman of Nur Otan also told the Head of State about the party's participation in the implementation of strategic state and industry programs, including Rukhani Janghyru and Digital Kazakhstan, as well as the work carried out to form of the party's personnel reserve.

Following the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave Maulen Ashimbayev a number of specific instructions.