President discusses national security issues with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received head of Kazakhstan's Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar" Gabit Baizhanov today, the Akorda's press service reports.

The meeting mainly focused on the issues of national security protection.

President Nazarbayev noted that the Foreign Intelligence Service is set to get to a new stage in its development. The Kazakh leader also stressed that given the present geopolitical situation and growing threat of international terrorism Kazakhstan has to step up efforts on protection of its interests abroad.

Mr. Baizhanov, in turn, reported on the implementation of the tasks given to the Foreign Intelligence Service as well as selection and recruitment of new staff.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.