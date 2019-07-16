President emphasizes need to elaborate public administration development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Anar Zhailganova, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was informed aboutthe current activity of the Agency and the plans for the oncoming period.





Anar Zhailganova reported tothe Head of State on formation of the ‘Presidential personnel pool’ and themeasures of further transition to the electronic public services format.





The President pointed out theimportance of development of a public administration development concept whichshould focus on ‘improving efficiency of public service and tighteningrequirements for policy makers.’