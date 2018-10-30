President entrusted Sec of State with several tasks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, the press service of Akorda informed.

The Secretary of State reported on the activity of presidential advisory structures and preparation for organization of national and state holidays. She also briefed the Head of State on the work of the State Awards Commission and the Commission for Awarding the State Prize in Literature and Art.



Upon completion of the meeting the President entrusted the Secretary of State with a number of tasks.