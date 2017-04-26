President establishes medal dated to 25th anniversary of National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree "On jubilee medal and badge dated to the 25th anniversary since the establishment of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

"On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan I order: 1. To establish the jubilee medal "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Ultyk kauipsizdik komitetine 25 zhyl" (25 years of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and the jubilee badge "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Ultyk kauipsizdik komiteti" (The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan)," the decree reads.