President: Eurasia is where geopolitics and geo-economic interests meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eurasia appears a junction point of geopolitics and geoeconomic, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Club meeting.

"Here the interests of most the states of the world, big powers and regional leaders meet. Objective process leads to the fact that the big Eurasian space finds integrity in three main aspects of world development - economies, safety, and humanitarian measurement", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told. The head of state also noted that today separate parts of Eurasia turns into regions promptly. "There is the European Union. There is a conversation about the Atlantic union ongoing. There are Pacific associations emerging. What is next? Eurasia, not entirely but the central part, is thinking, too, how to unite. You know there is Shanghai Cooperation Organization which was not created by a chance. We also initiated creation of the Eurasian Economic Union. That is consolidation is in process", - Nursultan Nazarbayev added.