    President examines set of «Kazakh Eli» series at Kazakhfilm studio

    13:06, 11 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited "Kazakhfilm" studio in Almaty, the press service of Akorda informed.

    During his visit Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the activity of the studio, its new projects and the process of filmmaking. Head of State also visited a set of "Kazakh Eli" series and spoke with the creative team. In addition, the Head of State called around a location of "Written in the stars" movie. The film is about the starting stage of independent Kazakhstan. "Kazakhfilm" is the main film studio of the republic. Its modernization expanded the possibilities for high-quality movies production.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Almaty Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
