President expects creative solutions from public servants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the swearing of public servants, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the ceremony the Chairman of the National Bank, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Prosecutor General, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar" as well as a number of senior officials of the Executive Office, members of the Government and akims were sworn.

In his speech the Head of State noted that the requirements for public servants will increase.

- Often there are cases of inefficient use of budgetary funds. Violations committed by public officials, adversely affect the image not only of the public service, but also of public administration as a whole, said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted that the coming of digital age requires creative solutions and leaders who can carry out their effective implementation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the development of business in regions which is particularly important in the new stage of development.

- This work is entrusted to akims, who are given the appropriate powers. We need to teach people to do business, said the President.

The Head of State noted that the social sphere is constantly in the focus of our attention.

- Conceptual changes in the economy and social sphere will be accompanied by political modernization. Redistribution of powers between branches of government will strengthen the role of the Parliament, Government and local authorities. It is necessary to immediately start to work in a completely new way. All of your thoughts and actions must proceed from the interests of the state, said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In conclusion, President of Kazakhstan pointed to the scale and complexity of the tasks of the authorities, which implies a high level of responsibility of public servants.

- I'm sure you will carry out your duties honorably, and flawlessly serve the interests of our people. We must do everything we can in order to strengthen our independence and Kazakhstan's bright future, concluded the President of Kazakhstan.