  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President explained why he appointed Massimov as Kazakhstan’s security boss

    12:42, 09 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, at the Government's extended meeting in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev explained yesterday's Cabinet reshuffle, namely, why he decided to dismiss Prime Minister Karim Massimov and appoint him as the country's security boss.

    According to the President, he chose Massimov for his experience and knowledge of the situation in the country. “You see the changes in the Government. First of all we need to enhance and upgrade security in Kazakhstan. With the consideration of his experience and knowledge of the situation in the country and with his consent, Karim Massimov was appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee in this current uneasy period,” the Head of State said.

     The President added, that there won’t be big changes in the Cabinet, as the ministers perform all the tasks set now.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Government News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!