President explained why he appointed Massimov as Kazakhstan’s security boss

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, at the Government's extended meeting in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev explained yesterday's Cabinet reshuffle, namely, why he decided to dismiss Prime Minister Karim Massimov and appoint him as the country's security boss.

According to the President, he chose Massimov for his experience and knowledge of the situation in the country. “You see the changes in the Government. First of all we need to enhance and upgrade security in Kazakhstan. With the consideration of his experience and knowledge of the situation in the country and with his consent, Karim Massimov was appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee in this current uneasy period,” the Head of State said.

The President added, that there won’t be big changes in the Cabinet, as the ministers perform all the tasks set now.