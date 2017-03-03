President explains not holding referendum on constitutional reform

ASTANA KAZINFORM -President Nazarbayev explained his decision not to hold a referendum on amendments to country's Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I ask the deputies of the Parliament to review the draft law without postponing, if possible and in accordance with the procedures as well as our laws. The Constitution contains two options to amend it. The President following a discussion can submit (the draft law) for either a referendum or to the Parliament. Since the fundamentals of the State's power system do not change and the key points of human rights and freedoms are not concerned in the reform there is no need to hold a referendum inflicting high expenses, human resources and creating political issues and questions in the society. Thus, according to the Constitution, the deputy corps elected by the people has a right to introduce these laws. And I decided to take the second option, i.e. to submit it for your consideration", the President said in his speech at the joint session of Parliament Chambers.

"I am sure the deputy corps will do its legislative work in a proper and responsible manner", he added.

Constitutional reform providing for the transfer of certain powers from President to Government and Parliament, were initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and actively discussed throughout the country. Famous people, members of the Government, heads of government departments, public figures, representatives of all political parties, intellectuals and popular athletes all expressed their views. Working group recorded all opinions, questions and suggestions, which were voiced at the meetings, published in the media and on the Internet



The Executive Office allocated special e-mail address to which anyone could send their materials.



More than 6,000 different proposals were received from citizens, considering 63 of 98 articles of the Constitution and all its sections. The proposals were different and not limited by only to the project put up for public discussion.



A significant number was received on the amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution. Many are asked not to make any changes to itб and the President himself also suggested leaving this article unchanged.