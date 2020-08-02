President extends condolences over passing of Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences legendary wrestler Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov demise, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Akorda.

«Zhaksylyk Amiralyuly made a significant contribution to strengthening the sports potential of our country. He was a shining example for young people. He erected sports complexes in the regions, trained young athletes and took part in the development of agriculture. Thanks to his selfless work and active citizenship he enjoyed the well-deserved respect of the people. The bright memory of him will forever remain in our hearts», the telegram says.