President extends condolences to families of those killed in helicopter crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash of the Defense Ministry's helicopter that occurred in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is with deep regret that the Head of State learned of the tragic death of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a helicopter crash.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I have entrusted the appropriate government agencies to investigate the causes of the helicopter crash, as well as to provide the necessary assistance to the families of those killed," the statement says.