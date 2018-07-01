President extends Dombra Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert given by more than 2,000 dombra players in the square in front of the Qazaq Eli Monument and extended his greetings to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of National Day of Dombra, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dombra is Kazakh's passport and brand, unmatched image. Within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, dombra is making a unique contribution to ensuring that the national culture is known in the world. (...) By decision of UNESCO, dombra and kuis (instrumental compositions) have been included in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Respect for the sacred dombra has never faded. Several years ago, the monument to commemorate Kurmangazy, the father of a kui, was built in Astana, and the Monument to Nurgissa Tlendiyev, a famous kuishi (performer of dombra musical compositions), was unveiled in Almaty," said the Head of State.





The President highlighted that today Kazakhstan for the first time is celebrating National Day of dombra, the instrument that embodies the Kazakh nation's spirit, character, and history.

"It is a common knowledge that every people, every nation has its favorite instruments. However, being such an ancient one, our dombra unites all Turkic-speaking and other peoples in the whole Great Steppe. All through the ages, dombra accompanies us in moments of joy, triumph, and victories. Our cultural values, traditions, heroic legends are passed down from generation to generation through the sounds of dombra strings and melodies of kuis. What symbolic is that National Day of Dombra sees the light in Astana, the heart of independent Kazakhstan," the President underlined.





"Dombra is not just a musical instrument, it's a sacred heritage. Kazakhs kept dombra in a place of honor. And kuishis were honored guests, they won fame among the people. This noble art continues to this day," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.



