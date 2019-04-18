President, Foreign Minister discuss schedule of upcoming visits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov, Akorda press service says.

The Head of State was reported on the results of the Ministry's activity in Q1 2019 and plans for the nearest future.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of raising effectiveness of Kazakhstan's investment policy and promotion of domestic export at foreign markets.



Beibut Atamkulov briefed on the measures aimed at improvement of interaction among governmental structures in attraction of investments.



The meeting also discussed the schedule of upcoming visits and foreign political events with the participation of the Head of State.



At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions.