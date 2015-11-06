President Francois Hollande receives Kazakhstan&#39;s top honor

PARIS. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the Dostyk Order of the first degree to his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

The two leaders met at the Élysée Palace on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues related to the bilateral cooperation and international agenda. The sides inked a number of documents, including the Treaty on France's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, the Declaration of Intention to develop cooperation in space sector and other documents. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Francois Hollande adopted the Joint Declaration as well.