President gives instructions to Kairat Kelimbetov on AIFC development and promotion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the major results of the AIFC activity in development of financial markets, protection of rights and interests of the consumers of financial services and investors as well as in trade and investment cooperation.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the establishment of the AIFC was a part of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and pointed out the necessity of effective implementation of the goals set.



According to Kairat Kelimbetov, the AIFC has formed all required infrastructure: AIFC Court, the International Arbitration Centre, the AFSA and AIX. The AIFC plans to launch EJustice online portal which will the parties to file a lawsuit in the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Center in e-format from around the world.



"Thanks to the conditions created to improve the country's investment climate, the AIFC was ranked the 51st in the Global Financial Centres Index," said Kelimbetov.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to Kairat Kelimbetov regarding further development and promotion of the AIFC.



Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he had received Kairat Kelimbetov.