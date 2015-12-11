  • kz
    President gives start to Bozshakol mining and processing plant in Pavlodar region

    18:08, 11 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during the nationwide teleconference Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Bozshakol mining and processing plant in Pavlodar region.

    Head of State said that the new field in Aktogay rural area is the largest in Kazakhstan. Bozshakol mining and processing enterprise is owned by LLP KAZ Minerals Bozshakol. One complex will produce and process 30 million tons of ore per year. It is worth noting that Bozshakol will employ 1,500 people. The project cost is $ 2.2 billion.

