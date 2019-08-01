President, Government and Parliament work as one – Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev received Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Asset Issekeshev on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from elbasy.kz.

At the meeting,Asset Issekeshev reported on the current activity of the fund and holdingvarious events in social and educational spheres.

He also made apresentation of two projects, namely El Umiti, which seeks to help talentedyouth and Kamkorlyk lending a helping hand to children with disabilities.

«The fundcarries out a whole range of events. We are launching two new projects El Umitiand Kamkorlyk aimed at supporting talented youth and children withdisabilities. It is crucial to help gifted youngsters study in the country andabroad,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

NursultanNazarbayev continued by commending the joint work of President Kassym-JomartTokayev, the Government and the Parliament of the country adding that they workas one.

«At the momentwe are working on some joint issues in political and economic spheres,»Nazarbayev noted.