President greets Kazakhstanis on Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his greetings to the people of Kazakhstan on the Day of Unity, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

"Dear compatriots! I extend my warmest greetings to you on the 1st of May - the day of unity of the people of Kazakhstan! On this day, we pay tribute to the priceless heritage, the creative friendship of our citizens for the benefit of our nation. The unity and solidarity of the people make the firm foundation of all our achievements and victories. We have become a respected and strong state, thanks to the mutual understanding between the different ethnoses of our country, united under the arches of Kazakhstan's shanyrak," said the President.

According to him, stability and harmony is an ongoing process, requiring close attention and participation of every Kazakhstani. And understanding this leads to the harmony of peace and good in our home - the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"I am confident that the fundamental renewal which has already begun in our society will help to strengthen the roots of our unity and will become the basis for our new great achievements. I wish everyone good health, success in your work, happiness, and prosperity to every family!" said the Head of the State.