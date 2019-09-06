President hands in awards to participants of Arys town restoration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed out awards to the participants of Arys town restoration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The tragedy in Arys has affected thousands of local families left without a roof over their heads in an hour. 90% of the buildings and residential areas were damaged by the explosion of ammunition depot. Promptness and vigorous actions of our militaries and employees of law-enforcement structures enabled us to start evacuation and temporary accommodation of the population in the first minutes,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremony.

«The whole nation, each citizen contributed to the restoration of Arys,» he stressed.

As many as 10,000 people, 250 companies and 300 units of special vehicles were involved in restoration works, he reminded. The works have been completed by 97%.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to all of those who joined the restoration of the town, including the administration of Turkestan region, Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev, Government and Prime Minister Askar Mamin, medical staff and military servicemen.

Recall that the explosion occurred at the ammunition depot in Arys on June 24. Three people died as a result of the blast.