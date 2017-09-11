  • kz
    President hands OIC Summit awards for scientific achievements

    08:19, 11 September 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev presented the awards of the OIC Summit for achievements in the field of science and technology, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I suggested awarding scientists of the Islamic world who made a huge contribution to the development of science and technology, a special Kazakhstan prize. To expand this initiative, our country together with the OIC General Secretariat chosen the best scientists of the Islamic world and invited them to the Summit," the Head of State said.

    In total, 5 scientists from different countries working in fields such as chemistry, technology development, viral immunology, biotechnology and others were awarded in Astana.

    As it was reported, the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology with the participation of 56 OIC member-states, as well as other international and regional organizations has kicked off in Kazakh capital yesterday.






