President held Security Council’s meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting of the Security Council, Akorda informs.

The President gave evaluation to the tragic events which occurred in Aktobe on 5-6 June and defined a list of measures required to ensure safety across the country. Prosecutor General Zh.Assanov, Minister of Internal Affairs K.Kassymov, Chairman of the National Security Committee V.Zhumakanov and Governor of Aktobe region B.Saparbayev made reports during the meeting.

On behalf of the Security Council members and him personally, the President expressed condolences to the families of the soldiers and civilians killed during the attack and emphasized that the state would provide all-round support to the families of victims.

N.Nazarbayev thanked all the Kazakhstanis for the support of the actions in regard to criminals and cohesion demonstrated during the National Mourning Day.

The Head of State thanked also police officers, Naitonal Guard servicemen and special forces for their effective actions in fighting with terrorists.

The President named the attacks meaningless and violent.

“We all know that it was a terrorist attack of the followers of Salafism – non-traditional religious movement. While ensuring freedom of conscience in our country, we, however, are ready to push back all those who destroy the situation in the country under the guise of religion,” said the Head of State.