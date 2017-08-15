President highlights need to establish agricultural research center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with rector of the Kazakh National Agrarian University Tlektes Yespolov today Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Mr. Yespolov presented the information on the university's activities and prospects for development.

"To date, the university is a member of 11 international consortia. Since 2015, we have been ranked among the world's top universities in the QS EECA Rating (Emerging Europe and Central Asia), ranking 67th among 150 universities in the first year. For now, the university is working on about 50 scientific projects," said the head of the university.

The rector reported to the Head of State on the university's AgriTech Hub that would contribute to innovative development of the domestic agro-industrial complex.

"The AgriTech Hub is designed to search, attract and transfer new technologies, knowledge, start-up projects, and to implement public-private partnership mechanisms, self-financing, and autonomy of the university," concluded Yespolov.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed the need to establish a nationwide research center of agricultural sector. He said that it is necessary to improve the efficiency of implementing the scientific findings, as well as training of specialists. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the need to increase the production of competitive and export-oriented agricultural products.