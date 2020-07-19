President holds meeting of Interdepartmental Commission on coronavirus situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIN FORM – The day before Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The President harshly criticized the work of the Government and Akims, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

The President stressed that according to the results of checking retail network for the availability of medicines, shortage of drugs, facts of overpricing of vital medicine have been revealed in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions, in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

Law enforcement agencies carried out raids and inspections in pharmacies that are engaged in wholesale and retail trade. According to the results of the audit, 270 persons engaged in illegal trade in medicines were brought to criminal and administrative responsibility.

The Head of State stressed that the work in this direction will continue and the perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the law. Due to inaccuracies in statistics and analysis as well as ineffective planning, the regions are unable to determine the specific volumes of necessary drugs.

Despite the restrictive measures taken in the country, mass events continue to take place, in particular, in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, and Shymkent. The President emphasized the weak explanatory work of Akims related to the compliance with the quarantine regime.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government and Akims to gradually restore the provision of routine medical care to people with chronic diseases as well as pregnant women. The President noted that in connection with the increase in the number of seriously ill people, the issue of supplying hospitals with oxygen was of high importance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that while stabilizing the situation in cities, Government and Akims should not forget about the rural population. According to his words, today diagnostics and treatment, necessary medicines and preparations are still inaccessible to rural residents.

Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Interdepartmental Commission Yeraly Tugzhanov, Minister of Health Aleksey Tsoi, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Akim of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Akim of Shymkent Murat Aytenov, Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov and Akim of Almaty Region Amandyk Batalov reported at the meeting.