President holds meeting with Samruk Kazyna CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with CEO of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Umirzak Shukeyev today, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting in Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the important role the Fund plays in Kazakhstan's economy and dwelt on some of the areas of its further development.

"Samruk-Kazyna Fund is of a special significance for the country's economy as it manages important assets of the state. Right now the situation is ok as the metals market situation remains favorable," the Head of State said.

Mr. Shukeyev reported on the results of the Funds activities for 7 months of 2017, as well as on the progress of the Fund's subsidiaries transformation.

"The Fund's production and cost indicators are much higher compared to last year and in general, it is in a stable condition. About 130 transformation projects are currently being implemented in the subsidiaries. And, as for privatization, 60% of 2,015 assets have already been privatized. Now we are starting to sell large companies," he said.

Umirzak Shukeyev also spoke about the preparations for the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds IFSWF-2017, that will discuss investment policy issues in the context of the global economy.