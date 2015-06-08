President holds session on Astana ‘green belt&#39; development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a session on the issues of the Astana ‘green belt' development today, the president's press service reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatullin, akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev were in attendance. Participants of the session focused on the interim results and further step to develop the green belt around the Kazakh capital. Nursultan Nazarbayev said the work on the green belt development should be coordinated and that scientific approach and new technologies were required. In conclusion, the Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions.