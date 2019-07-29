  • kz
    President holds session with National Security Committee key personnel

    19:12, 29 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with the key personnel of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    PresidentTokayev tweeted that during the session with the key personnel of the NationalSecurity Committee he had been briefed on its current activity. Afterwards, theHead of State set a number of tasks for the committee to ensure nationalsecurity.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
