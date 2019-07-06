President: I thank each Kazakhstani for contribution to building and developing capital city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has greeted today the citizens of Kazakhstan on the Day of the Capital City, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Capital City Day greetings from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Dear compatriots,

Dear residents of the capital city,

Our capital, the city of Nur-Sultan, is a vibrant embodiment of Kazakhstan's successes.

The fateful decision made by the First President, Nursultan Abishuly Nazarbayev, to relocate the capital city is of great historical importance to our nation.

A major political, economic, cultural, and educational center has grown in the heart of Eurasia owing to the will and determination of Yelbasy. Entire Kazakhstan has been given a strong impetus for development, progress, and creation.



Within such a short span of time, Nur-Sultan has become a site of the architectural heritage of Eurasia.



Thanks to the unique structures, state-of-the-art urban development technologies, the capital city has become known all over the world.

It hosts political global-scale events. The CIS, SCO, EAEU, OSCE, OIC summits, EXPO 2017 Exhibition, Asian Games, Astana peace process - all these and many other events are strongly associated with the main city of Kazakhstan.



For the rise of the capital city, all the credit goes to Yelbasy and the people of Kazakhstan. All regions of our country have contributed to the construction of the city of Nur-Sultan, which has become a symbol of the unity of all Kazakhstanis. It is the place where the heart of our Motherland beats, where all fateful decisions are made for the sake of a bright future of our nation.



As President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I thank each citizen of our country for his/her contribution to building and developing the city.



My greetings to everyone on the Day of the Capital City!

I wish Nur-Sultan residents and all Kazakhstanis happiness, health, and well-being!