President: I wish peace, well-being and wealth to each Kazakhstani family!

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday, Akorda press service informs.

“Dear Kazakhstanis! I congratulate you on holy Qurban Ait! This bright holiday symbolizes creativity, kindness and good deeds, calling people for mercy and compassion. This holiday fills our hearts with a love for neighbors, makes us take care of those who need it and strengthens moral values and acquaints us with spiritual traditions.

Over 25 years of successful development of Kazakhstan, Qurban Ait has really become a remarkable holiday promoting nation’s unity and strengthening of inter-ethnic unity in the society.

On these festive days I wish peace, well-being and wealth to each Kazakhstani family!

Let your houses be filled with joy and happiness!” the letter of congratulation reads.



