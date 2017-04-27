President: In future half of today's jobs won't be in demand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his meeting with the public of South Kazakhstan region, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the need of taking fundamental measures in order to increase job opportunities in the country, in particular for young graduates, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

⁃ It doesn't always matter if one graduates from a prestigious university, rather that they obtain a specialty which is in demand. This is especially true in the era of information technology, digitalization and computerization of production. In the near future, 50 percent of jobs there are today won't be in demand. Therefore, we must always keep pace with times, he said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also spoke about the program of resettlement from the labor surplus regions which functions in Kazakhstan.

⁃ Your region is in this program. I know that you are hardworking people, and when moving to northern and eastern regions, you are making your feasible contribution to the development and future of our country. We must continue to work in this direction. I instruct the akim of the region together with the Government to take measures in terms of improving the employment of the population as well as the resettlement, the Head of State added.

The President of Kazakhstan noted the formation of the construction, pharmaceutical and transport-logistics clusters in the region, as well as the rapid development of the light industry.

⁃ Given the specifics of the region, in the framework of the Third Modernization, it is also necessary to develop agricultural products processing as well as export manufactures. We need to develop new growth opportunities - anchor projects, and first of all, in the regional center, stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In addition, the Head of State outlined the importance of realizing the potential of the agricultural sector of the region.

⁃ Today we familiarized ourselves with the production in the region which is known all over Kazakhstan. However, it is necessary to make full use of the program for the development of agro-industrial complex. The main directions of it are increasing the yield, supporting domestic producers, applying modern agricultural technology, said the President.

In turn, South-Kazakhstanis expressed their full support of the provisions of the President's article "The Course Toward Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" and thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the close attention he pays to the region.

Also within the framework of the meeting akim of the South-Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev reported on the socio-economic situation in the region and the prospects for its development.

Upon the end of the meeting, the Head of State wished everyone success and prosperity.