    President inked Decree on awarding 2018 State Prize in Literature and Art

    09:56, 07 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree on Awarding the 2018 State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Literature and Art, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.  

    The recipients of the State Prize in Literature and Art are:

    1. Poet Tynyshtykbek Abdikadimov - for a collection of poems and ballads "Alkonyr Dunie" (A Diverse World)

    2. Team of authors: Toleubek Alpiyev, Alan Buribayev, Sundet Baigozhin - for Abay opera (by L.Khamidi and A.Zhubanov)

    3. Team of authors: Akhan Satayev, Aliya Nazarbayeva, Timur Zhaksylykov, Altynay Nogerbek, Adil Akhmetov - for "Anaga Aparar Zhol" (A Road to Mother) full-length film

    4. Poet Akushtap Bakhtygereyeva - for the collection of poems and ballads "Ana Syry" (A Mother's Thoughts)

    5. Poet Utegen Oralbayev - for the collection of poems "Shuakty Shak" (Bright Time)

     

     

    Laws, decrees, orders Culture President of Kazakhstan
