President inks decree on day of national mourning in memory of COVID-19 victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree to declare the Day of Nationwide Mourning in the Republic of Kazakhstan in memory of those who became victims of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

President Tokayev declared the 13 th of July the Day of National Mourning in memory of Kazakhstani nationals who died of the coronavirus infection during a televised address to the nation on July 8.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 53,021 cases of the coronavirus infection. 35,137 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the COVID-19. The novel virus has claimed lives of 264 people.