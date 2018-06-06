  • kz
    President inks decree on S Kazakhstan rgn administrative-territorial structure

    18:40, 06 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On changes in the administrative-territorial structure of South Kazakhstan region", the press service of Akorda reports.

    The Decree on the changes in the administrative-territorial structure of South Kazakhstan region

    In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the administrative-territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated December 8, 1993, I hereby resolve:

    1. To establish the following administrative-territorial units in South Kazakhstan region:

    1) Zhetysai district with Zhetysai town as its administrative center, Maktaaral district with Myrzakent village as its administrative center by dividing Maktaaral district of South Kazakhstan region;

    2) Saryagash district with Saryagash town as its administrative center, Keles district with Abai village as its administrative center by dividing Saryagash district of South Kazakhstan region.

    2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall take appropriate measures for the implementation of Item 1 of this Decree.

    3. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Astana, Akorda, 5th June 2018

    No. 698

     

     

     

