President inks ratification of EAEU and PRC Agreement on the exchange of information on goods

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement on the exchange of information on goods and vehicles involved in international transportation across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union and the People’s Republic of China», Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The text of the law is published in the press.