President: Innovations - strategic vector of Kazakhstan&#39;s development (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana hosts the International Innovation Forum on "Kazakhstan - New Global Innovation Hub" being attended by more than 150 investors, founders of the best 150 startup projects and 1,500

guests from Central Asia, U.S.A., Europe and the CIS. 45 venture investment and innovations experts are expected to take the floor during the event. Prime Minister Karim Massimov read out the welcome address from President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "Development and implementation of innovations in various sectors has been a strategic vector of our country. We provide favorable environment for this and create modern infrastructure of innovations support. Constant growth of innovative activity, harmonius interaction between business, science and education has been a pledge of successful transition from raw materials dependence to innovative type of economy," the greeting reads. According to the President, the Forum serves as a platform for strengthening such cooperation and provides a good opportunity for attracting the leading players of technological business to the society and giving new impulse to the development of innovations in the country. "I am sure that this event will let Kazakhstan position itself as a key technological hub on the post-Soviet space. I wish fruitful results and creative success to all participants of the Forum," the President emphasized.