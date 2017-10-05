President inspects construction of glass plant in Kyzylorda

ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM During his visit to Kyzylorda region, the Head of Stateб Nursultan Nazarbayev, inspected the construction of a new flat glass production and processing plant, the Akorda press service reports.

The plant is being built within the framework of the country's industrial and innovative development program and is thought to be commissioned in 2018.



The new glass plant will have a production capacity of 197 thousand tons of flat glass per year. Finished products will be supplied to the domestic market, as well as to Russia, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also met with plant employees, representatives of local manufacturers and foreign companies operating in the region and visited the exhibition of innovative projects being implemented in the region.



