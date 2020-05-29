President inspects progress of spring field work in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has inspected the farmlands of Yen-Dala LLP in Akmola region, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the technical equipment of the enterprise and adaptive farming technologies used to increase productivity. In addition a representative of Yen-Dala LLP told about seeds, produced by the A. Barayev Scientific and Production Center for Grain Farming, used by the enterprise.

Akim of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the state of agro-industrial complex of the region, plans for the development of crop production and livestock.

The Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov informed the Head of State on the progress of spring field work in the country and the execution of orders regarding allocation of financial resources to support domestic farmers.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the state pays special attention to the agricultural sector development and emphasized the importance of the efficient use of agricultural land.