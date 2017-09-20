President inspects sports facility construction in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the construction site of a Fitness and Health Center in Karasay district of Almaty region, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

It was reported to the President of Kazakhstan that the facility construction is carried out with the use of private funds.

The Fitness and Health Center will have boxing and wrestling gyms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a football stadium for 1,000 spectators, medical stations, and a cafe.

