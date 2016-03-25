  • kz
    President instructs Education Ministry to start transition to 5-day school week

    11:10, 25 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of VI convocation Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to start the transition to a 5-day school week.

    "We need to be consistent as we are integrating into the OECD. All developed countries have a 5-day school week. Scientists have proved that while reducing a 5-day school week increases the effectiveness of schooling. Kazakhstan needs to implement this practice," said the Head of State.
    The President also noted that Kazakhstan's school curriculum is overloaded and some lessons should be combined or excluded.

