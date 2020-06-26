President instructs gov’t to develop additional measures to stabilize coronavirus situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government and the new leadership of the Ministry of Health to submit additional measures aimed at stabilization of the coronavirus situation, Kazinform news agency reported with the reference to the Head of State’s Twitter account.

«The government and the new leadership of the Ministry of Health have been instructed to introduce next week additional measures to stabilize the coronavirus situation, prevent its further spread and improve healthcare services at hospitals and clinics», the President tweeted.