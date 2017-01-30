President instructs Government to prepare country's development plan until 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President in an Annual to the Nation will instruct the Government to develop a strategic plan for development until 2025 in terms of the third modernization of the country. This was stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I instruct the Government to develop a strategic development plan until 2025 for under third modernization of the country "Kazakhstan's National Technology Initiative" as a response to modern challenges", said the Head of State in his statement.

"The government will have to carry out serious work in this regard. The tasks are specific, large and new. There are people to do that, there is a structure, there are ministries, which should take over and each in its place to acheive its objectives. This all will make economic growth sustainable in the long term", added the President.

"Draft of the state's political modernization has been published recently. And these initiatives complement each other and serve as long-term goals of the country. The is the only way we can achieve the main goal of Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy - and enter the 30 developed countries", concluded Nazarbayev .