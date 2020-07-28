President instructs governors to keep COVID-19 situation under strict control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the regional governors to keep the COVID-19 situation under strict control, Kazinform has learnt from the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to Uali's Facebook post, the mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as the governors of Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions delivered their reports on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in their regions.

The post also reads that a decline in coronavirus cases has been observed and that the COVID-19 recoveries are on the rise. In his post, Uali noted that the COVID-19 situation is stabilizing as well as that reserves of COVID-19 beds and pharmaceuticals have been set up.

According to the President's Press Secretary, the Head of State instructed the governors of the regions to keep the COVID-19 situation under strict control as a matter of priority. He also noted that the key is to observe the quarantine measures through raising awareness among the population.