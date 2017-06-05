  • kz
    President instructs KNB chief to ensure full security at EXPO

    19:37, 05 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, the Akorda press service reports.

    Mr. Massimov presented a report on the work carried out by the Committee together with other law enforcement agencies on the eve of the EXPO-2017 opening.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of full security during the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and the major international events held during it.

     

