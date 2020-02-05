President instructs Semey mayor to hold Abai’s anniversary celebration at high level

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received mayor of Semey city Yermak Salimov in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting on Wednesday, President Tokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of Semey city and efforts to improve wellbeing of the residents.

The meeting further focused on the prospects of relaunching idle plants, in particular a leather and fur plant. The sides also discussed the commissioning of a radiological center and construction of a school, reconstruction of roads and street maintenance.

The Head of State instructed to organize the events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai at a high level.

During the meeting President Tokayev reminded that soon Semey will gain a status of the historical city and that, in turn, will require stepping up efforts in terms of improving the work of local museums and historical places which should be attractive to tourists and guests of the city.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also drew Yermak Salimov’s attention to the need to ensure together with volunteers the planting of trees in the Semei ormany nature reserve.