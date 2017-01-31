President instructs to create unified online recruitment platform in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More and more people will lose their jobs with introduction of new technologies. But experienced professionals can find themselves in new industries that can become the new source of employment, says President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

That is why in his new state-of-the-nation address this week President Nazarbayev charged the Government to create conditions for manageable shift of workforce into other spheres.



"The large enterprises should develop the corresponding roadmaps together with akimats (regional administrations). These roadmaps should provide for joint investment into retraining of laid-off workers and their future employment. It is also necessary to support the processes of mobility of workforce from rural to urban areas," the Head of State noted.



The President said: "The Government should reform the employment centers and create a unified online recruitment platform."