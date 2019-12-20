  • kz
    President instructs to increase efficiency of quasi-state sector

    12:27, 20 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s session of the National Public Confidence Council Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to increase efficiency of the quasi-state sector, Kazinform correspondent informs.

    Mr. Tokayev informed that he supported the idea to include representatives of civil society to board of directors of socially important entities related to quasi-state sector. Following the discussion within the National Public Confidence Council the Government has developed a decision concerning public figures’ participation in this work.

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council President
