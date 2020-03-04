  • kz
    President instructs to modernize information systems of government agencies

    20:06, 04 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to take measures to modernize information systems of government agencies, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that the Cabinet was instructed to assume measures on modernization of the information systems of government agencies, introduction of Big Data and blockchain technologies, as well as AI algorithms.

    The session chaired by the Head of State focused on the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program. According to the President, digitalization should become an important factor in economic growth and improvement of people’s life. However, the pace of digitalization in the country has decreased recently and Kazakhstan cannot cede the regional leadership in that respect.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan President
